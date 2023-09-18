‘Hank Williams Day’ declared on his 100th birthday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A country singer from Butler County still influences the genre today.

While Hank Williams died at the young age of 29, people from all over still visit his museum and gravesite right here in Montgomery.

The man who fell in love with music at the age of eight is still inspiring others 100 years later.

Hank Williams is known by many as the father of contemporary country music, and his music still stands the test of time.

“Williams’ music has become timeless because it touches the hearts and says something that means something to them and that part is never forgotten,” said Jeff Petty, a volunteer at the Hank Williams Museum.

For years, fans have come to his gravesite and visited his memorabilia: from what he wore on stage, and the furniture in his home, to his infamous blue Cadillac.

But this year, directors of his museum presented a proclamation at his wreath ceremony stating that Sept. 17 would be Hank Williams Day.

This is something fans and his family were honored to witness on what would have been his 100th birthday.

“It just always never ceases to amaze me how many people continue to come year after year to support our family,” said Holli Williams, granddaughter of Hank Williams. “One thing I love so much about our grandfather is how much he brought everyone together, all walks of life, all ages, no matter where you’re from, what your life is, he just brings so much harmony to people.”

Alabamians have been honoring the artist all weekend long.

A multi-day concert was held in his honor at the Davis Theatre in Montgomery.

That series featured performances from Rhonda Vincent to Jason Petty, paying homage to an Alabama native who shaped county music forever.

Back when WSFA was a radio station, Hank Williams performed regularly in the 1940s.

