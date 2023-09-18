FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 3 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.

Mason Stuart, Zion Chapel:

Stuart, Zion Chapel quarterback, rushed for 174 yards on 27 carries and passed for 113 yards off 4-of-6 and had both a rushing and passing touchdown in the Rebels’ 22-20 win over Samson.

Azariel Todd, Houston County:

Todd had six tackles, including four quarterback sacks, and recovered a fumble on defense and had three touchdowns rushing on offense in Houston County’s 40-35 win over McKenzie.

Peyton Plott, Carroll:

Caught seven passes for 85 yards with a touchdown, returned two kickoffs for 103 yards and returned one punt for 46 yards in Carroll’s 34-24 comeback win over No. 3 Charles Henderson.

Demarion Smith, Abbeville:

Smith earned 17 tackles on defense, including 10 solos, and also had an interception in the Yellow Jackets’ 20-0 win over Geneva County.

Vote below or on our homepage.

Check out last week’s Player of the Week here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.