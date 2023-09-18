FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Week 3 of high school football is in the books, so it’s time to introduce you to the Player of the Week nominees.
Stuart, Zion Chapel quarterback, rushed for 174 yards on 27 carries and passed for 113 yards off 4-of-6 and had both a rushing and passing touchdown in the Rebels’ 22-20 win over Samson.
Azariel Todd, Houston County:
Todd had six tackles, including four quarterback sacks, and recovered a fumble on defense and had three touchdowns rushing on offense in Houston County’s 40-35 win over McKenzie.
Caught seven passes for 85 yards with a touchdown, returned two kickoffs for 103 yards and returned one punt for 46 yards in Carroll’s 34-24 comeback win over No. 3 Charles Henderson.
Smith earned 17 tackles on defense, including 10 solos, and also had an interception in the Yellow Jackets’ 20-0 win over Geneva County.
