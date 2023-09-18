Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Fatal crash involving truck, school bus

The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.
The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man is dead after a fatal crash in Bay County involving a pick-up truck and a school bus, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

On Monday, troopers responded to an accident involving a head-on collision.

Investigators on the scene found the school bus was traveling southbound on State Road 77 approaching Spikes Road. Meanwhile, a pick-up was traveling northbound.

At some point, FHP says the pickup crossed the grass median into the travel path of the school bus. The bus took evasive action but was unable to avoid a collision.

The pick-up truck driver was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders and the bus driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries. The bus did not have students on it at the time of the crash.

We’ll keep you updated on the incident as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The jury returned their verdict on Wednesday
Starr struck; brothers found guilty of conspiring to kill
Jason Starr (L) leaves federal court in Montgomery on September 12, 2023, during his...
Verdict nears in Enterprise teacher murder case
Brianna Leanate Cowart-Birckett (pictured) faces charges of Elder Abuse and second degree...
Troy nursing home employee arrested on elder abuse charge
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees

Latest News

The nonprofit will have 3,000 pumpkins ready for purchase, with that money going towards...
Fostering Hope getting set for annual pumpkin patch
Though new procedures will be in place, no books will be removed from the library.
Policy changes at Ozark Dale County Library
There is a heavy police presence surrounding a wrecked car in the 2000 block of East 3rd Street...
Montgomery police officer injured in chase, crash
According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, there were nearly...
National Farm Safety and Health Week
A select group of students get to see how leadership works in different industries on the city...
Coffee County youth leadership program shaping future community leaders