Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Cool Nights, Warm Days

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A much drier air mass is in place for this week, leading to mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be comfortable, in the 60s, but daily highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances stay out of the forecast for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, a few high clouds. Low near 61°.  Winds light N/NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, passing high clouds. High near 90°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, a few high clouds. Low near 64°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 90° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 90° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel is roaming the Central Atlantic and we’re watching another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic, but both systems look to remain safely out to sea. Meanwhile, we’ll watch for potential low pressure development off the Southeast US coast over the next several days.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges
Player of the Week
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week nominees
Per records, Whitsette faces three counts of first-degree Rape and four other sex charges.
Slocomb man jailed on rape, other sex charges
Jo Rilee Freeman & Rodney Thomas
UPDATE: 3 arrested on multiple drug, endangerment, interfering charges after investigation of missing child

Latest News

Color The Weather 09-18-23
Color The Weather 09-18-23
4Warn Weather
Turning Sunny, Dry, and Comfortable
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Monday, September 18, 2023
Meteorologist Ryan Dugger Weathercast Sunday, September 17, 2023
Sunnier & Drier Week Ahead