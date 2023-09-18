Cool Nights, Warm Days

SYNOPSIS – A much drier air mass is in place for this week, leading to mostly sunny skies. Low temperatures will be comfortable, in the 60s, but daily highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90°. Rain chances stay out of the forecast for the next several days.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, a few high clouds. Low near 61°. Winds light N/NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny, passing high clouds. High near 90°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear, a few high clouds. Low near 64°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 90° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 90° 5%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 90° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 91° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Nigel is roaming the Central Atlantic and we’re watching another tropical wave in the Eastern Atlantic, but both systems look to remain safely out to sea. Meanwhile, we’ll watch for potential low pressure development off the Southeast US coast over the next several days.

