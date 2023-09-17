Wiregrass Gives Back
Water World’s Doggie Dip raises over $6,000 for a good cause

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This year’s Doggie Dip at Water World Park raised over $6,360 dollars for three beneficiaries: Angel Paws, The Dothan Animal Shelter, and the Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Alliance.

Dogs got a chance to take a dip into the pool and enjoy things like pupsicles.

The money was raised for a good cause.

The money will help three beneficiaries such as the Wiregrass Spay and Neuter Alliance whose goal is to fix pets at a relatively low price.

Nikki Mccord is the executive director of the Spay and Neuter Alliance. Mccord said that they look forward to the event every year.

Next year, Doggie Dip is set for September 14th.

