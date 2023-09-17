Sunnier & Drier Week Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Drier air is moving into the Wiregrass right on cue this evening! As batches of rain move east into Georgia, skies are clearing over our area to reveal some sunshine before nightfall. Plenty of sunshine is expected tomorrow between a few thin clouds. The rest of the week is looking to be clearer and drier as mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the upper 80s and lower 90s occur each day.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 64°. Winds light NW.

TOMORROW – Sunny with a few thin clouds. High near 88°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 62°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 62° High: 91° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 90° 0%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 90° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 91° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – While Lee is now in our rearview mirror, TS Nigel continues to gain strength as it moves N-NW in the Central Atlantic. Nigel will pose no threat to the U.S. as it develops into a major hurricane. Forecasting models suggest that another tropical disturbance can develop west of the African Coast later this week.

