Cool Mornings, Hot Afternoons Next Week

From Meteorologist Ryan Dugger in the 4Warn Strorm Center:
By Ryan Dugger
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Sufficient moisture along a frontal boundary to our west provided the fuel for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the Wiregrass this afternoon. Showers can linger into tomorrow morning as the boundary inches through the region. Drier air will start clearing skies tomorrow afternoon, supplying morning temperatures in the middle to upper 60s and plenty of sunshine for hot afternoons next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Low near 70°. Winds light SE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy. High near 90°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 64°. Winds light N-NW.

EXTENDED

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 90° 5%

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 91° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 92° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 90° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 90° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Lee weakened into a post-tropical cyclone before making landfall in Maine and SE Canada this afternoon, providing heavy rainfall and strong winds to the area. A tropical depression in the central Atlantic continues to organize as it moves N-NW, but is expected to remain far from the U.S. as it strengthens.

