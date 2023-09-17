Circle City BMX awards memorial scholarship at USA BMX Southeast championship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Hundreds of BMX riders from all over the southeast visited Dothan for the USA BMX Southeast Gold Cup championship this weekend.

Before the action began, a young rider was gifted the John Beck BMX Rider Scholarship, a memorial scholarship for the late John Beck.

Amy Beck and Travis Roettgen knew Beck in different ways. Amy, as his wife, and Travis, as his friend and colleague.

John Beck worked as a track operator for Circle City BMX. He always dreamed of giving scholarships to young riders.

Sadly, John passed away in February of this year at age 50.

“It was something my husband really cared about...” Amy said about the sport, which is why she said John always wanted to start a scholarship to help young riders out.

When talking about the scholarship, Roettgen said “To be able to help in his name, and give something out to another rider means a lot to me.”

Just seven months after losing John, Amy and Travis were both emotional as they presented the scholarship to its first-ever recipient, a young rider named Juan.

Honoring John Beck’s legacy at Circle City BMX is something his wife Amy is hopeful they can continue.

As for the race, it is a sign of growth according to Amy. Hundreds of athletes from throughout the Southeast gathered at Circle City BMX for a sport that they all love.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.