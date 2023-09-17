Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micaela Newby booking photo
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver
Jamie Townes departs a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to manslaughter and...
Plea deal nets accused killer Jamie Townes 15 years
21-year-old Domenico Cerone Collins (pictured) is facing one Open County charge of Murder.
Arrest made in Cottondale murder
A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested on felony charges after throwing a bag containing...
Drugs thrown from vehicle during chase, DeFuniak Springs man arrested

Latest News

The Annual Doggie Dip At Water World Park
Water World’s Doggie Dip raises over $6,000 for a good cause
The Annual Doggie Dip At Water World Park
The Annual Doggie Dip At Water World Park
Circle City BMX Awards Memorial Scholarship To Young Rider
Circle City BMX Awards Memorial Scholarship To Young Rider
Midland City Woman In Jail After Shooting A Man Five Times