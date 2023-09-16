DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Only one Red Top player went 8-of-19 having 288 yards. He also rushed for 75 yards with a 10-yard touchdown and had 12 carries.

Congrats to our Week 2 Player of the Week: Cade Birge

