Week 2 Player of the Week: Cade Birge
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Only one Red Top player went 8-of-19 having 288 yards. He also rushed for 75 yards with a 10-yard touchdown and had 12 carries.
Congrats to our Week 2 Player of the Week: Cade Birge
