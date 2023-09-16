Wiregrass Gives Back
Slocomb man jailed on rape, other sex charges

(WTVG)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man faces several sex charges, including rape allegations, following his arrest by Dothan police on Friday.

According to jail records, officers arrested Robert Lee Whitsette, 40, and booked him into city jail at 11:29 p.m.

“Due to the nature of the crimes, we are unable to release information about these charges,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News4.

Per records, Whitsette faces three counts of first-degree Rape and four other sex charges.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

