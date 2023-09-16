Slocomb man jailed on rape, other sex charges

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Slocomb man faces several sex charges, including rape allegations, following his arrest by Dothan police on Friday.

According to jail records, officers arrested Robert Lee Whitsette, 40, and booked him into city jail at 11:29 p.m.

“Due to the nature of the crimes, we are unable to release information about these charges,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall told News4.

Per records, Whitsette faces three counts of first-degree Rape and four other sex charges.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.