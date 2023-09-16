Opp @ Providence Christian | 2023 Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala . (WTVY) - The Opp Bobcats and the Providence Christian Eagles face off. Will the Eagles soar over the Bobcats, or will Opp come out on top?
Final Score: Opp - 6, Providence Christian - 10
