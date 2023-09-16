New Brockton @ Daleville | 2023 Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DALEVILLE, Ala . (WTVY) - The New Brockton Gamecocks take on the Daleville Warhawks. Who will come out on top?
Final Score: New Brockton -0, Daleville - 28
