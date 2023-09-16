Wiregrass Gives Back
Help at Home has to lay off 785 workers in Alabama and cease all locations

They claim it is due to the state's in-action to expand Medicaid. Help at home provides in-home personal care.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Help at home is laying off over 785 Alabama workers and leaving the state. In just 15 days, some of those people impacted are right here in the Wiregrass.

They claim it is due to the state’s in-action to expand Medicaid. Help at home provides in-home personal care.

Kristen Trenaman is the Vice President of relations for the company, and she tells me they are disheartened about this decision. It boils down to the current reimbursement and regulatory environment for Medicaid-funded home cases.

Trenaman also said those issues have made recruiting, hiring, and retaining employees difficult. Help at Home is working to transition their clients, and caregivers to other providers. This also includes the state’s personal choice programs when possible.

The company is also offering severance packages to eligible full-time employees as well as retention packages. News4′s Makyla Simmons went by the address listed and discovered the facility is apparently already closed or moved to another area.

