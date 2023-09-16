Greenville @ Eufaula | 2023 Week 3

EUFAULA, Ala . (WTVY) - A battle of the Tigers as Greenville takes on Eufaula. Which Tiger will come out victorious?

Final Score: Greenville - 13, Eufaula - 45

