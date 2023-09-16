Wiregrass Gives Back
Georgia man wanted in Andalusia also wanted by 15 other departments

He has robbed numerous Walmarts across two states.
By Allison Bolton
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - Andalusia police obtained arrest warrants for a shoplifting suspect, and discovered 15 other departments have warrants out on the same man, the City of Andalusia said Wednesday.

After two Walmarts in the Andalusia area were robbed of jewelry, the Andalusia Police Department obtained warrants Wednesday to arrest a man from Georgia.

Lieutenant Jody Scott, an investigator with the APD, began investigating in May when security footage from an Andalusia Walmart showed the robbery.

In the footage a man, unidentified at the time, could be seen covering his hands with a shirt from the store, breaking open the jewelry case, and taking every piece of jewelry inside. He was also accompanied by a woman whose role in the matter, if any, was unclear.

The ADP opened an investigation into the matter and began talking with loss prevention employees across the Walmart network, discovering many other locations throughout Georgia and Alabama had also been robbed in this same manner.

After another jewelry theft in August, this time from the Walmart in East Rome, Georgia, law enforcement identified Alfred Demond Jenkins, 41, of Albany, Georgia.

Once his identity was known, comparing footage of the other robberies confirmed Jenkins as the suspect for thefts across Alabama and Georgia.

Scott said that the APD has warrants against him for theft of property first. At least 15 other agencies have warrants on Jenkins, as well. Combined, he is wanted for more than $300,000 in stolen goods.

Scott said Jenkins is currently being held in Floyd County, Georgia, where he was charged with felony shoplifting and criminal trespassing.

