Geneva County @ Abbeville | 2023 Week 3

ABBEVILLE, Ala . (WTVY) - The Bulldogs take on the Yellow Jackets in this week 3 matchup. Who will come out on top?

Final Score: Geneva County - 0, Abbeville - 20

