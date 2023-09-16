Geneva County @ Abbeville | 2023 Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala . (WTVY) - The Bulldogs take on the Yellow Jackets in this week 3 matchup. Who will come out on top?
Final Score: Geneva County - 0, Abbeville - 20
