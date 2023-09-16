Enterprise @ Smiths Station | 2023 Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SMITH Ala . (WTVY) - A cat fight as the Enterprise Wildcats take on the Smiths Station Panthers. Which big cat will come out top dog?
Final Score: Enterprise -54, Smiths Station - 7
