Elba @ Brantley | 2023 Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANTLEY, Ala . (WTVY) - A cat and dog fight in Brantley as the Elba Tigers take on the Bulldogs. Will the Tigers defeat the Bulldogs or will Brantley come out on top?
Final Score: Elba - 48, Brantley - 0
