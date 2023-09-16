Elba @ Brantley | 2023 Week 3

BRANTLEY, Ala . (WTVY) - A cat and dog fight in Brantley as the Elba Tigers take on the Bulldogs. Will the Tigers defeat the Bulldogs or will Brantley come out on top?

Final Score: Elba - 48, Brantley - 0

