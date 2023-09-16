Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges

MIDLAND CITY Ala. (WTVY) -Police jailed a Midland City woman on Attempted Murder charges stemming from a dispute in which investigators believe she shot a man five times on Friday.

Per jail records, officers booked 37-year-old Micaela Newby into the Dale County Jail at 10:55 p.m. on the same day.

While Midland City police have not released an official statement, sources told News4 that Newby shot a man in his 30s who played basketball with children in a Kelly Avenue neighborhood as he and Newby got into a dispute.

Sources said the publicly unidentified victim’s wounds were not life-threatening and nobody else received injuries.

Newby is held without bond, pending an initial court appearance.

