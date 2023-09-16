Wiregrass Gives Back
Dale County woman scuffles with man playing basketball, shoots him 5 times: Charges

The shooting occurred on Friday in Midland City residential neighborhood, with the victim wounded five times.
Micaela Newby booking photo
Micaela Newby booking photo(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MIDLAND CITY Ala. (WTVY) -Police jailed a Midland City woman on Attempted Murder charges stemming from a dispute in which investigators believe she shot a man five times on Friday.

Per jail records, officers booked 37-year-old Micaela Newby into the Dale County Jail at 10:55 p.m. on the same day.

While Midland City police have not released an official statement, sources told News4 that Newby shot a man in his 30s who played basketball with children in a Kelly Avenue neighborhood as he and Newby got into a dispute.

Sources said the publicly unidentified victim’s wounds were not life-threatening and nobody else received injuries.

Newby is held without bond, pending an initial court appearance.

