Dale County man faces Rape charge

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County man is without bond after his arrest this week on charges he forcibly raped his victim.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, deputies arrested 41-year-old Thawng Biak of Skipperville on September 11 after a counselor notified them of the allegations.

“We immediately took that information and executed a search warrant at his residence,” Bynum told News4. “Based on evidence and (Thawng’s) statements, we charged him.”

Citing the case’s sensitivity, Bynum did not reveal additional information, and the filing of court documents that could provide details is pending.

Public records indicate before moving to Skipperville Biak resided in Indianapolis, Indiana.

