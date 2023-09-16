Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Dale County man faces Rape charge

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, deputies arrested 41-year-old Thawng Biak of Skipperville on September 11 after a counselor notified them of the allegations.
Thawng Biak booking photo
Thawng Biak booking photo(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County man is without bond after his arrest this week on charges he forcibly raped his victim.

According to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum, deputies arrested 41-year-old Thawng Biak of Skipperville on September 11 after a counselor notified them of the allegations.

“We immediately took that information and executed a search warrant at his residence,” Bynum told News4. “Based on evidence and (Thawng’s) statements, we charged him.”

Citing the case’s sensitivity, Bynum did not reveal additional information, and the filing of court documents that could provide details is pending.

Public records indicate before moving to Skipperville Biak resided in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver
21-year-old Domenico Cerone Collins (pictured) is facing one Open County charge of Murder.
Arrest made in Cottondale murder
Jamie Townes departs a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to manslaughter and...
Plea deal nets accused killer Jamie Townes 15 years
A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested on felony charges after throwing a bag containing...
Drugs thrown from vehicle during chase, DeFuniak Springs man arrested
Four people were arrested and charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation
Officers claim they busted drug operation

Latest News

Ashford @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 3
Ashford @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 3
Game of the Week | 2023 Week 3
Game of the Week | 2023 Week 3
Ashford @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 3
Play of the Night | 2023 Week 3
Play of the Night | 2023 Week 3