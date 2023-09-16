Cottonwood @ Wicksburg | 2023 Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WICKSBURG, Ala . (WTVY) - The Bears and the Panthers go head-to-head in this Week 3 matchup. Which team will come out victorious?
Final Score: Cottonwood - 28, Wicksburg - 20
