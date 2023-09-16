Charles Henderson @ Carroll | 2023 Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Ala . (WTVY) - In this Week 3 matchup, the Charles Henderson Trojans take on the Carroll Eagles. Can the Trojans get a win, or will the Eagles spoil the party?
Final Score: Charles Henderson - 24, Carroll - 34
