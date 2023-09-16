Ashford @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 3

DALEVILLE, Ala . (WTVY) - Ashford hits the road playing to improve their 1-2 record against a 2-0 Houston Academy. Can the Yellowjackets rise up and defeat the Raiders on their home turf?

Final Score: Ashford - 6, Houston Academy - 48

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.