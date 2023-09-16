Ashford @ Houston Academy | 2023 Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALEVILLE, Ala . (WTVY) - Ashford hits the road playing to improve their 1-2 record against a 2-0 Houston Academy. Can the Yellowjackets rise up and defeat the Raiders on their home turf?
Final Score: Ashford - 6, Houston Academy - 48
