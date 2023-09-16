ACOM student starring in feature film, “Zodiac Crush”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new movie premiering this weekend has a special tie to Dothan.

Zodiac Crush is a feature film that combines a dating show with Astrology, an idea Director Mike Anthony and Co-producer Michelle Ravitch thought of one day.

Ravitch is now a first-year student at the Alabama School of Osteopathic Medicine. This prompted the pair to host a special showing at the VIP Starlite Drive-In Theatre.

The Dallas, Texas natives told News4 that they can already feel the support from the city of Dothan.

“Everyone has been so receptive,” Anthony said about his time in Dothan preparing for the showing so far.

Ravitch added that this was a great way to connect with patients and the rest of the community.

The ACOM student said, “I don’t think your career defines your identity,” adding that acting and astrology are a big part of her as a person.

A portion of the profits from the showing will go towards an educational cause in Dothan. The movie premiere starts at 7 P.M. on Saturday, September 16th. Tickets can be purchased online and in person.

