Traffic light sensors causing issue on some Dothan roads

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People driving in downtown Dothan are waiting longer than usual at certain traffic lights. At the Alice and West Main Street intersection, the wait time at red lights is unnecessarily longer.

The signals on this road were recently repaved, causing this backup. Noah Murphy is the traffic engineer for the city of Dothan, and he said typically traffic lights have detectors for vehicles when they pull up so the light turns green.

Those recently repaved roads have no detectors, clogging some people’s driving time. Murphy said they will fix this problem as soon as they can, but there is no definite timeline.

“We have a lot that we have to do, and that is a pretty hard task to do. It takes a lot of people to do it, and it requires us to cut up the road. So we would like to do it in cooler temperatures, just to keep our guys out of the heat as much as possible. But we will get to it as soon as we can, and when we have time to do it,” Noah Murphy said.

On their website under traffic engineering responsibilities, it states they are responsible for improving traffic flow, which includes signal timing and installation of computerized traffic signal systems.

Murphy also said they have made a note of this street and others who are going through this same issue.

