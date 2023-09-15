Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Traffic light sensors causing issue on some Dothan roads

City of Dothan Traffic Engineer Noah Murphy says the city plans to fix the problem as soon as they can, but there is no definite timeline.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - People driving in downtown Dothan are waiting longer than usual at certain traffic lights. At the Alice and West Main Street intersection, the wait time at red lights is unnecessarily longer.

The signals on this road were recently repaved, causing this backup. Noah Murphy is the traffic engineer for the city of Dothan, and he said typically traffic lights have detectors for vehicles when they pull up so the light turns green.

Those recently repaved roads have no detectors, clogging some people’s driving time. Murphy said they will fix this problem as soon as they can, but there is no definite timeline.

“We have a lot that we have to do, and that is a pretty hard task to do. It takes a lot of people to do it, and it requires us to cut up the road. So we would like to do it in cooler temperatures, just to keep our guys out of the heat as much as possible. But we will get to it as soon as we can, and when we have time to do it,” Noah Murphy said.

On their website under traffic engineering responsibilities, it states they are responsible for improving traffic flow, which includes signal timing and installation of computerized traffic signal systems.

Murphy also said they have made a note of this street and others who are going through this same issue.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Prosecuting, defense attorneys spar in Townes murder trial

Latest News

There are a number of ways to cope with job burnout.
Local agency working to tackle Alabama youth workforce disconnect
Enterprise City Schools is hosting the drive, and urges people in the area to drop off items...
Enterprise City Schools hosting a clothing drive for those in need
Enterprise City Schools is hosting the drive, and urges people in the area to drop off items...
Clothing drive in Enterprise to help those in need
21-year-old Domenico Cerone Collins (pictured) is facing one Open County charge of Murder.
Arrest made in Cottondale murder