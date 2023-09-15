Suspect in shooting that killed Dothan driver turns self in

Wiregrass Gives Back
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT
UPDATE

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have confirmed that Kameron Zamir Head turned himself in on Tuesday, September 19.

ORIGINAL

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week. A Capital Murder arrest warrant was obtained Thursday for 22-year-old Kameron Zamir Head, also of Dothan.

In a statement, Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall issued a plea for public cooperation that would lead officers to Head, who faces life in prison without parole or execution if he is convicted.

Zion Brown died Tuesday night as he drove along Denton Road, and one of several bullets fired into his car struck him.

His wounding caused his vehicle to wreck a couple of blocks from Ross Clark Circle, Dothan’s busiest highway.

Hall said tips will receive confidentiality and may be phoned to (334)615-3000, (334)793-0215, or Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

