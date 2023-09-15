Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week. A Capital Murder arrest warrant was obtained Thursday for 22-year-old Kameron Zamir Head, also of Dothan.

In a statement, Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall issued a plea for public cooperation that would lead officers to Head, who faces life in prison without parole or execution if he is convicted.

Zion Brown died Monday night as he drove along Denton Road, and one of several bullets fired into his car struck him.

His wounding caused his vehicle to wreck a couple of blocks from Ross Clark Circle, Dothan’s busiest highway.

Hall said tips will receive confidentiality and may be phoned to (334)615-3000, (334)793-0215, or Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.