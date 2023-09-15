Wiregrass Gives Back
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver

By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week. A Capital Murder arrest warrant was obtained Thursday for 22-year-old Kameron Zamir Head, also of Dothan.

In a statement, Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall issued a plea for public cooperation that would lead officers to Head, who faces life in prison without parole or execution if he is convicted.

Zion Brown died Monday night as he drove along Denton Road, and one of several bullets fired into his car struck him.

His wounding caused his vehicle to wreck a couple of blocks from Ross Clark Circle, Dothan’s busiest highway.

Hall said tips will receive confidentiality and may be phoned to (334)615-3000, (334)793-0215, or Crimestoppers at 334-793-7000.

