Pinckard mayor announces Dale County Commission Chairman campaign

PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland is hoping to be the next Dale County Commission Chairman.

Borland is in his second term as mayor. During his tenure, Borland said he has done things like paving every road in the city and computerizing the town’s operations.

The Republican hopes to bring change to the county commission as he believes he has done for Pinckard.

If elected, Borland says he will improve transparency between the commission and the people it serves.

“You have to be transparent, and I do not see that in our county government right now,” Borland said at his campaign announcement.

Borland will face Republican Adam Enfinger in the March 2024 primary.

Incumbent Steve McKinnon, who was appointed to the position after losing a re-election bid in 2020, has not yet confirmed plans to run.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.