Pinckard mayor announces Dale County Commission Chairman campaign

Bobby Borland says if elected, he will improve transparency between the commission and the people it serves.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Pinckard Mayor Bobby Borland is hoping to be the next Dale County Commission Chairman.

Borland is in his second term as mayor. During his tenure, Borland said he has done things like paving every road in the city and computerizing the town’s operations.

The Republican hopes to bring change to the county commission as he believes he has done for Pinckard.

If elected, Borland says he will improve transparency between the commission and the people it serves.

“You have to be transparent, and I do not see that in our county government right now,” Borland said at his campaign announcement.

Borland will face Republican Adam Enfinger in the March 2024 primary.

Incumbent Steve McKinnon, who was appointed to the position after losing a re-election bid in 2020, has not yet confirmed plans to run.

