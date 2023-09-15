A Pattern Change Is Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Somewhat humid air will linger into the weekend, keeping isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the PM hours Saturday and into early Sunday. Much drier air will move in for next week, allowing for cooler nights with lows in the 60s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds E-NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low near 70°. Winds light ESE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee is moving northward and will impact Maine into SE Canada this weekend as it becomes a non-tropical system, producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Elsewhere, we’re tracking a tropical depression moving to the WNW way out in the Atlantic.

