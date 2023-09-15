Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

A Pattern Change Is Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Somewhat humid air will linger into the weekend, keeping isolated showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the PM hours Saturday and into early Sunday. Much drier air will move in for next week, allowing for cooler nights with lows in the 60s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 88°. Winds E-NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. Low near 70°.  Winds light ESE.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 90° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 91° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy.  Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 90° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee is moving northward and will impact Maine into SE Canada this weekend as it becomes a non-tropical system, producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Elsewhere, we’re tracking a tropical depression moving to the WNW way out in the Atlantic.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @zackwebwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees

Latest News

Color The Weather 09-15-23
Color The Weather 09-15-23
4Warn Weather
A Few Afternoon Storms
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Friday, September 15, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, September 14, 2023