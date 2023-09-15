Ozark Public Library hosted diabetes seminar

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark Public Library hosted a diabetes seminar, where you can learn the signs of diabetes.

According to the CDC, 37.3 million people in the United States alone have diabetes. 8.5 million are undiagnosed with this disease.

Ursula Wilson, a board-certified diabetes educator, wants you to know if you are prediabetic it can easily be turned around with a few lifestyle changes.

“Eating healthy, exercising at least three to four times a week for thirty minutes. Getting that cardio workout in. Watching your carbs, a lot of people don’t realize what carbs are,” Ursula Wilson said.

Wilson also mentioned that diabetes can affect all of your body parts, and may lead to a bigger issue.

If you think you have diabetes, Wilson urges you to see your primary care doctor as soon as possible.

