Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Ozark Public Library hosted diabetes seminar

By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark Public Library hosted a diabetes seminar, where you can learn the signs of diabetes.

According to the CDC, 37.3 million people in the United States alone have diabetes. 8.5 million are undiagnosed with this disease.

Ursula Wilson, a board-certified diabetes educator, wants you to know if you are prediabetic it can easily be turned around with a few lifestyle changes.

“Eating healthy, exercising at least three to four times a week for thirty minutes. Getting that cardio workout in. Watching your carbs, a lot of people don’t realize what carbs are,” Ursula Wilson said.

Wilson also mentioned that diabetes can affect all of your body parts, and may lead to a bigger issue.

If you think you have diabetes, Wilson urges you to see your primary care doctor as soon as possible.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees

Latest News

Bring your favorite fruit, a lawn chair, and positive energy to the Dothan Black Vegan...
Talking Dothan Black Vegan Connection event
Dothan City Schools teaches healthy food habits through grant
Dothan City Schools teaches healthy habits through grant
The FFVP is a federally assisted program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture...
Dothan city schools encouraging healthy habits through grant
Hungry to Help assists homebound elderly
Hungry to Help assists homebound elderly