Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Officer saves Dothan High student from choking

SRO Kyle Coker jumped into action to save the student after a teacher saw the student choking and flagged the officer for help.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Quick thinking at Dothan High School prevented what could have been a very bad situation.

Student Resource Officer Kyle Coker saved a student from choking during lunch on Wednesday.

Officer Coker told News4 the student appeared to be choking and went to a teacher for help.

The teacher then flagged down Officer Coker. He jumped into action and performed the Heimlich maneuver.

When asked about how he was able to save the student, Coker said he was just glad to be in the right place, at the right time.

“You never really know what it is going to but I’m just glad I was there,” Coker said, adding that he was just doing his job to protect the kids.

A spokesperson with Dothan City Schools tells us the student is doing good and is back at school.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Prosecuting, defense attorneys spar in Townes murder trial
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured

Latest News

This complex took over a year to complete, breaking ground in July 2022.
City of Geneva opens new soccer complex
Road work spans 7.7 miles and $1.3 million dollars.
Geneva County starting annual Rebuild Alabama county road repaving
Bobby Borland says if elected, he will improve transparency between the commission and the...
Pinckard mayor announces Dale County Commission Chairman campaign
Principal Bradley Bowers says this expansions means more hands-on learning for 7th graders.
New Brockton Middle adding STEM subjects to curriculum