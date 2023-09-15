Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

News4 FNF GOTW: Dothan looks to get back on track

After a heartbreaking double overtime loss last week, Dothan will look to get back on track against the Prattville Lions in Week 3.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves were a play away from one of the biggest wins in program history against the Auburn Tigers.

The question now is ‘How will the team respond?’

“We can use that as a kick starter moving forward and people will you know our kids kind of realize how good we can be, or number two, we can kind of be stuck in a little bit on the emotional kind of, you know, lull from a tough loss, but we’ve had a great week of practice and we’re ready for the rest of the region schedule,” said Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy

As for the players, they’re ready to get back on the gridiron.

“That game made us hungrier,” said Wolves senior Jimmy Berry. “We got to come out and play with the same intensity that we have before and it’s definitely driving us to get to where we want, which is state championship.”

It won’t be an easy task taking on the Prattville Lions.

“They’re a hard team to beat they’ve got a lot of tradition,” Kennedy said. “They play really hard. They play great defense they know as important as this game is for us to be a playoff team coming out, it’s the same thing for them.”

This Dothan team still feels like they have something to prove in this region despite a second-round playoff appearance a season ago.

“We’re going to go out there and we’re going to dominate every other team,” said Berry. “We see nobody in our way that we can’t compete against and beat. We just have the opportunity to knock off everybody in this region and get to our end goal.”

They return back home to the Rip, a place that was absolutely electric a week ago.

“It’s becoming a home field advantage,” Kennedy added. “We’ve had great crowds. We’ve had very involved crowds, loud crowds, and it’s like I’m all about the experience for our kids. And hopefully we can get that same type of energy from the crowd on Friday night.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Prosecuting, defense attorneys spar in Townes murder trial
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured

Latest News

After a heartbreaking double overtime loss last week, Dothan will look to get back on track...
News4 FNF GOTW: Wolves look to bounce back in region play
WTVY FNF Week 3 Game of the Week: Dothan vs Prattville
Friday Night Football Week 3 Predictions
It was another phenomenal week from Wiregrass players on the gridiron, and we've narrowed it...
News4 FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees