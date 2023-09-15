News4 FNF GOTW: Dothan looks to get back on track

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Dothan Wolves were a play away from one of the biggest wins in program history against the Auburn Tigers.

The question now is ‘How will the team respond?’

“We can use that as a kick starter moving forward and people will you know our kids kind of realize how good we can be, or number two, we can kind of be stuck in a little bit on the emotional kind of, you know, lull from a tough loss, but we’ve had a great week of practice and we’re ready for the rest of the region schedule,” said Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy

As for the players, they’re ready to get back on the gridiron.

“That game made us hungrier,” said Wolves senior Jimmy Berry. “We got to come out and play with the same intensity that we have before and it’s definitely driving us to get to where we want, which is state championship.”

It won’t be an easy task taking on the Prattville Lions.

“They’re a hard team to beat they’ve got a lot of tradition,” Kennedy said. “They play really hard. They play great defense they know as important as this game is for us to be a playoff team coming out, it’s the same thing for them.”

This Dothan team still feels like they have something to prove in this region despite a second-round playoff appearance a season ago.

“We’re going to go out there and we’re going to dominate every other team,” said Berry. “We see nobody in our way that we can’t compete against and beat. We just have the opportunity to knock off everybody in this region and get to our end goal.”

They return back home to the Rip, a place that was absolutely electric a week ago.

“It’s becoming a home field advantage,” Kennedy added. “We’ve had great crowds. We’ve had very involved crowds, loud crowds, and it’s like I’m all about the experience for our kids. And hopefully we can get that same type of energy from the crowd on Friday night.”

