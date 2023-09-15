Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 5

Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis: girls are particularly vulnerable. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Teens across the country are facing a mental health crisis. Experts tell us why teen girls are particularly vulnerable and – ready to talk about mental health but your child isn’t? We share advice from psychologists on how to tackle that tough conversation. Plus, products under recall remain in homes across the country. We reveal the secretive process that keeps dangerous, defective items on store shelves.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
SRO Kyle Coker jumped into action to save the student after a teacher saw the student choking...
Officer saves Dothan High student from choking