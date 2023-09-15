Golf cart age requirement in PCB increases

Wiregrass Gives Back
Florida is raising the age requirements on who can drive a golf cart in the state.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach is following suit on state law when it comes to golf carts.

Council members changed the age requirement on who can drive golf carts in the city at Thursday’s council meeting.

The state bumped the age requirement to 15.

It’s currently set at 14.

Soon, 15-year-olds must have a driver’s permit. People 16 and older need a driver’s license, and people 18 and older need a valid government-issued I.D.

It goes into effect Oct. 1.

