Geneva to host fall music festival October 7

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A new festival is set to make its debut in the Wiregrass next month.

The city of Geneva is hosting its inaugural Fall Music Festival on October 7 at Robert Fowler Park, with gates opening at 2 p.m.

The festival will have multiple artists take the stage throughout the night, along with vendors, food trucks and more.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes says many citizens have expressed interest in a fall festival to complement the Festival on the Rivers in the spring.

“We are hoping for a big crowd. Hoping for about 3,000 people out there. That would be awesome,” said Mayor Hayes. “We are going to try and build on that, because we didn’t have a whole lot of time to plan it this year, so we kind of threw it together, but we are going to pull it off and make it work. Next year, we will start sooner and make it bigger and better.”

General admission tickets are listed for $30. VIP tickets are also available for $100 which gets guests closer seating to the stage, air-conditioned bathrooms, access to the private VIP bar and more.

Tickets can be purchased at 423productions.com or the city website.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.