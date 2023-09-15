Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

A Few Afternoon Storms

From Meteorologist Zack Webster in the 4Warn Storm Center
By Zack Webster
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Small rain chances will be lingering around each afternoon through the weekend, but not everyone will see the rain each day. A front is expected to pass through the region to close out the weekend, and while it won’t take the heat away from the afternoons, those morning lows should feel pretty comfortable as you walk outside early next week.

TODAY – Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 92°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 93°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92°

THU: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 67° High: 92°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts, turning W late. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Lee is now down to a category 1 hurricane as it continues northward toward an eventual landfall somewhere around the Maine, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia region some time Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds extend almost 200 miles away from the center, so impacts will be felt along the coasts of the New England states as well. Margot is now a tropical storm and will continue to move very little over the north-central Atlantic into early next week.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter/X

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @ZackWebWx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
SRO Kyle Coker jumped into action to save the student after a teacher saw the student choking...
Officer saves Dothan High student from choking

Latest News

Color The Weather 09-15-23
Color The Weather 09-15-23
Meteorologist Zack Webster Weathercast Friday, September 15, 2023
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Thursday, September 14, 2023
4Warn Weather
Tracking Rain Chances And Heat