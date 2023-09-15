A Few Afternoon Storms

SYNOPSIS – Small rain chances will be lingering around each afternoon through the weekend, but not everyone will see the rain each day. A front is expected to pass through the region to close out the weekend, and while it won’t take the heat away from the afternoons, those morning lows should feel pretty comfortable as you walk outside early next week.

TODAY – Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds ESE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 92°

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 93°

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92°

THU: Sunny with a few clouds. Low: 67° High: 92°

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Smooth on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5 kts, turning W late. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Lee is now down to a category 1 hurricane as it continues northward toward an eventual landfall somewhere around the Maine, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia region some time Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds extend almost 200 miles away from the center, so impacts will be felt along the coasts of the New England states as well. Margot is now a tropical storm and will continue to move very little over the north-central Atlantic into early next week.

