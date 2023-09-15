Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Enterprise City Schools hosting a clothing drive for those in need

Enterprise City Schools is hosting the drive, and urges people in the area to drop off items Thursday and Friday.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise City Schools is hosting a clothing drive for those in need. People in the area are urged to drop off items Thursday, and Friday.

Destiny Hudson, the family and parent engagement specialist at Enterprise City Schools, said you can donate books, toys, and even household items.

Hudson said a lot of people are blessing them with donations, and they just want to pass it on to someone who needs it.

“The goal is to help our families in difficult times when they may need extra money for food. We have baby items, and things for their home they may need,” Hudson said.

If you are in need of items, pick-up times will be between 8 and 11 Saturday Morning.

The address is 301 North Ouida Street in Enterprise.

care closet in enterprise
care closet in enterprise(WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Prosecuting, defense attorneys spar in Townes murder trial

Latest News

Enterprise City Schools is hosting the drive, and urges people in the area to drop off items...
Clothing drive in Enterprise to help those in need
This complex took over a year to complete, breaking ground in July 2022.
City of Geneva opens new soccer complex
Road work spans 7.7 miles and $1.3 million dollars.
Geneva County starting annual Rebuild Alabama county road repaving
The city unveiled the new four-field complex at CD Chapman Memorial Park, which Mayor David...
New soccer complex opens in Geneva