Enterprise City Schools hosting a clothing drive for those in need

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise City Schools is hosting a clothing drive for those in need. People in the area are urged to drop off items Thursday, and Friday.

Destiny Hudson, the family and parent engagement specialist at Enterprise City Schools, said you can donate books, toys, and even household items.

Hudson said a lot of people are blessing them with donations, and they just want to pass it on to someone who needs it.

“The goal is to help our families in difficult times when they may need extra money for food. We have baby items, and things for their home they may need,” Hudson said.

If you are in need of items, pick-up times will be between 8 and 11 Saturday Morning.

The address is 301 North Ouida Street in Enterprise.

care closet in enterprise (WTVY)

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.