Drugs thrown from vehicle during chase, DeFuniak Springs man arrested

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVY) - A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested on felony charges after throwing a bag containing methamphetamine and cocaine from his vehicle during a pursuit initiated by a traffic stop.

Just after 11:00 a.m. on September 14th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on State Rd. 77 for a traffic infraction. The driver, later identified as 48-year-old Bobby Lee Dukes, initially refused to stop the vehicle, continuing to travel through the city of Chipley.

As Dukes passed through town, the deputies noticed he discarded a bag from the vehicle’s window.

Once the vehicle came to a stop at State Rd. 77 and South Blvd., Dukes was taken into custody. Upon locating the bag, deputies discovered it contained methamphetamine and cocaine.

Dukes was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, DWLSR and tampering with evidence.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us

