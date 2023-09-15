Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Drugs thrown from vehicle during chase, DeFuniak Springs man arrested

A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested on felony charges after throwing a bag containing...
A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested on felony charges after throwing a bag containing methamphetamine and cocaine from his vehicle during a pursuit initiated by a traffic stop.(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WTVY) - A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested on felony charges after throwing a bag containing methamphetamine and cocaine from his vehicle during a pursuit initiated by a traffic stop.

Just after 11:00 a.m. on September 14th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on State Rd. 77 for a traffic infraction. The driver, later identified as 48-year-old Bobby Lee Dukes, initially refused to stop the vehicle, continuing to travel through the city of Chipley.

As Dukes passed through town, the deputies noticed he discarded a bag from the vehicle’s window.

Once the vehicle came to a stop at State Rd. 77 and South Blvd., Dukes was taken into custody. Upon locating the bag, deputies discovered it contained methamphetamine and cocaine.

Dukes was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on charges of fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, resisting arrest without violence, DWLSR and tampering with evidence.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
SRO Kyle Coker jumped into action to save the student after a teacher saw the student choking...
Officer saves Dothan High student from choking

Latest News

Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver
west main street traffic light alice
Traffic light sensors causing issue on some Dothan roads
There are a number of ways to cope with job burnout.
Local agency working to tackle Alabama youth workforce disconnect
Enterprise City Schools is hosting the drive, and urges people in the area to drop off items...
Enterprise City Schools hosting a clothing drive for those in need