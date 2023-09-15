Officers claim they busted drug operation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - On September 15, members of the Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force along with law enforcement personnel from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Region B State Bureau of Investigation, Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, and Houston County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 Block of Sconiers Street in Enterprise, Alabama.

According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was the culmination of an extensive investigation that revolved around the trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics in the Enterprise area. The search warrant yielded approximately 1,650 grams of Marijuana, 119 grams of Cocaine, 131 grams of Kratom, and 5 grams of Oxycodone. Seven firearms and approximately $16,000 U.S. Currency was also seized.

According to Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was the culmination of an extensive investigation that revolved around the trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics in the Enterprise area. (Coffee County Sheriff's Office)

The following suspects were arrested as a result of the investigation:

Nafaro Erik Moses Hazzard, 44, was charged with four counts of Drug Trafficking, one count of Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Wendell Kelvin Hazzard, 52, was charged with Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Drug Trafficking, and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Terence Lanard Lampley, 57, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Trafficking.

Maxxie C. Hazzard, 77, was charged with two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Drug Trafficking.

The Region B Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force consist of law enforcement personnel from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, and Geneva Police Department.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.