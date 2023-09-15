Wiregrass Gives Back
City of Geneva opens new soccer complex

The city unveiled the new four-field complex at CD Chapman Memorial Park, which Mayor David Hayes says is one of multiple plans to bring more families to Geneva
By Will Polston
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - Kids in Geneva County have a new opportunity among them.

The city of Geneva has finished and opened up their new soccer complex at C.D. Chapman Memorial Park.

The complex features four soccer fields, a concessions building and benches for people to eat.

Geneva Mayor David Hayes says the complex has been a plan for the city since the previous administration, but faced a few setbacks.

“It was a project we knew we had to complete, because we have kids in this town now that won’t play football and may not like baseball, but they love soccer,” said Mayor Hayes. “It’s going to compliment the volleyball and flag football were implementing. We have a new rec director who’s implementing a lot of new ideas for these kids.”

Mayor Hayes says the complex is just one of many plans in place to make Geneva a more appealing city for families to move to as well. Geneva High School soccer is expected to play on the fields next year, as well.

