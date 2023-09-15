Wiregrass Gives Back
Arrest made in Cottondale murder

21-year-old Domenico Cerone Collins (pictured) is facing one Open County charge of Murder.
21-year-old Domenico Cerone Collins (pictured) is facing one Open County charge of Murder.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - A man has been arrested and faces a murder charge after a person was found dead by law enforcement responding to a shots fired call on Thursday.

According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call to assist from the Cottondale Police Department at around 3 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area of Faney Street.

Once Jackson County deputies arrived, one victim was found deceased, and they were told 21-year-old suspect Domenico Cerone Collins had fled the scene.

Deputies conducted a perimeter search for Collins, and a short time later found him walking down a nearby road.

Collins was taken into custody by the deputies, and has been booked on an Open Count charge of Murder.

