Arrest made in Cottondale murder

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WTVY) - A man has been arrested and faces a murder charge after a person was found dead by law enforcement responding to a shots fired call on Thursday.

According to information released by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they received the call to assist from the Cottondale Police Department at around 3 p.m. for a report of shots being fired in the area of Faney Street.

Once Jackson County deputies arrived, one victim was found deceased, and they were told 21-year-old suspect Domenico Cerone Collins had fled the scene.

Deputies conducted a perimeter search for Collins, and a short time later found him walking down a nearby road.

Collins was taken into custody by the deputies, and has been booked on an Open Count charge of Murder.

