Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama set to make a change at QB

(Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - There is going to be a new quarterback under center for the Tide this week when they take on South Florida this Saturday, according to Chris Low of ESPN and John Talty of 247 Sports.

Tyler Buchner, the sophomore transfer from Notre Dame, took the majority of first-team reps in practice this week and is expected to get the start Saturday, taking over for Jalen Milroe who started the first two games for the Tide.

Milroe has thrown five touchdowns over the first two games of the season and completed 60% of his passes, but threw two crucial interceptions last Saturday in the Tide’s 34-24 loss to the Texas Longhorns in Tuscaloosa.

Buchner began the 2022 season as the starting QB for the Fighting Irish before getting hurt. He has appeared in one game this season for the Tide against MTSU, going 3-5 for 27 yards.

Alabama will take on South Florida in Tampa Saturday. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 on ABC.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees