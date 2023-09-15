Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Alabama Farmers Federation plans to purchase the iconic Hallmark Farm

"Alabama Farm Center" coming to Hallmark Farm in Jefferson County
By Bria Chatman
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Farmers Federation is announcing plans to begin due diligence for the Alabama Farm Center to come to Hallmark Farm in Warrior. The site is about 500 acres, and something city and county leaders have worked on for the last few years.

This proposed project, which at one point was being discussed for Chilton County, is set to become a one-of-a-kind attraction for the area. Jefferson County Commission President Jimmie Stephens says it will bring jobs, tourism, and money.

Leaders say it’s been over 70 years since the state invested in a regional agricultural center, and many facilities are outdated. They plan to spend more than $150 million to bring an indoor livestock arena, barns, and an exhibit hall. There are also plans for an annual state fair and an educational facility

“So this is going to be a point of attraction for the entire southeastern United States. It opens a whole new tourism area that Jefferson County has been lacking, and we’re proud now to be the host of,” says Stephens.

The due diligence phase is expected to conclude by June 2024 when it is anticipated the project will be formally announced to move forward.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
SRO Kyle Coker jumped into action to save the student after a teacher saw the student choking...
Officer saves Dothan High student from choking

Latest News

A DeFuniak Springs man was arrested on felony charges after throwing a bag containing...
Drugs thrown from vehicle during chase, DeFuniak Springs man arrested
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver
west main street traffic light alice
Traffic light sensors causing issue on some Dothan roads
There are a number of ways to cope with job burnout.
Local agency working to tackle Alabama youth workforce disconnect
Enterprise City Schools is hosting the drive, and urges people in the area to drop off items...
Enterprise City Schools hosting a clothing drive for those in need