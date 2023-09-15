Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Multiple students returning from 16th St. Baptist Church ceremony hospitalized after school bus crash

School bus crash with 18-wheeler.
School bus crash with 18-wheeler.(Source: WBRC video)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews are on the scene of an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a school bus at I-59 North and Arkadelphia Exit North.

A spokesperson for the Birmingham City School System said the bus was carrying students from Wenonah and Jackson-Olin High Schools. They had attended a program at the 16th Street Baptist Church commemorating the 60th anniversary of the church bombing.

Children’s of Alabama said they received seven children. All of the injuries appear to be minor.

Please check back for updates as we gather additional information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Lisa Tolin arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder
Booking photo from Dale County Jail
Midland City man sentenced for molesting child
Police have identified a suspect in a highway shooting that left a Dothan man dead this week
Suspect identified in shooting that killed Dothan driver
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees

Latest News

Alabama set to make a change at QB
Four people were arrested and charged in connection to a drug trafficking investigation
Officers claim they busted drug operation
Jamie Townes departs a Houston County courtroom after pleading guilty to manslaughter and...
Plea deal nets accused killer Jamie Townes 15 years
Several area churches are joining together to share in a night of praise and worship music with...
Talking Daleville Night of Praise