Woman arrested in connection to Pike County murder

PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman was arrested and charged with murder in Pike County on Tuesday, says the Pike County District Attorney’s office.

Lisa Tolin was arrested in connection to the murder of Randy Thorne, who was reportedly found dead of a shotgun wound in his home in Banks.

The state has asked the court to hold Tolin without bond pending a pre-trial detention hearing under Aniah’s Law. That hearing is set for Monday.

The matter is still being investigated and a motive is not clear at this time.

