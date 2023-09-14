Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

Troy University implementing new doctoral programs

In 2010, Troy launched its first doctoral program, and since then has admitted a total of 506 students.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy University is adding more doctoral degree programs students can earn. The Alabama Commission on Higher Education approved instructional role change for this university.

“I think it is that transformational. It moves us in a completely different direction and it coincides with my new position,” Kerry Palmer, the Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, said.

In the year 2010, Troy launched its first doctoral program which was the DNP. The next program was a Ph.D. in Sports Management in 2017, and a Ph.D. in Global Leadership in 2020.

Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., the chancellor of Troy University, says their main goal is to be recognized as a research institution.

“That’s where we are headed. It’s historic, it was a milestone for the university, and we are excited about it. And I think we can say after all these decades of serving Troy University that truly I feel the best is yet to be,” Dr. Hawkins said.

Before this approval, the university was limited to only three doctoral-level programs. Now with the Alabama Commission on Higher Education, the limit is endless.

Dr. Hawkins says this change will not only benefit the state but the Wiregrass in particular in terms of opportunities for potential students as well as employers.

Campus leaders are hearing positive feedback beyond just the Trojans.

“We also experienced a great deal of excitement and enthusiasm from other institutions in Alabama that are very much like Troy. To my knowledge, (we are) the first former teacher’s college in the state to be granted a doctoral status,” Kerry Palmer said.

Plans are underway to add additional doctoral programs such as a Ph.D. in criminology, and a doctor of business administration to the university’s current academic programs.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Player of the Week
FNF Week 2 Player of the Week nominees
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street
A police pursuit spanning two states ended tragically on Wednesday when the vehicle officers...
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified

Latest News

In 2010, Troy launched its first doctoral program, and since then has admitted a total of 506...
Troy University now implementing more doctoral degree programs
Coffee County Deputy Coroner Patrick Alford confirmed to News4 the person was 18-year-old Mya...
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
Sherman Peters III, was 15 at the time of the shootings and, as required by state law, was...
Dadeville mass shooting suspect to be tried as an adult
On top of cheering and playing basketball, this Abbeville Christian student-athlete is also the...
Bright Athletes: Kayla Dyson