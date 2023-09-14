Wiregrass Gives Back
Tracking Rain Chances And Heat

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – Little will change in our overall weather for the coming days, with highs reaching the upper 80s to around 90° for Friday, followed by lower 90s for the weekend. A few pop-up showers and thunderstorms are possible each day, especially Friday and Saturday. Next week is looking mainly dry with highs remaining in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Any rain ends, then partly cloudy. Low near 70°.  Winds E at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 91° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 92° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92° 5%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 93° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 66° High: 92° 5%

FRI: Mostly sunny.  Low: 67° High: 92° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Hurricane Lee is moving northward and will impact Maine into SE Canada this weekend as it becomes a non-tropical system, producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Elsewhere, we’re tracking a tropical wave moving to the WNW way out in the Atlantic.

