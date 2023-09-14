Small Rain Chances Continue

SYNOPSIS – Some clouds will linger around the Wiregrass over the next couple of days, but rain chances continue to stay on the lower end of things. A front sweeps through the region and turns us drier and cooler into early next week, but those effects will be felt the most each morning compared to the afternoon.

TODAY – Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds ENE at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 91° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low: 70° High: 92° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 92°

TUE: Mostly sunny. Low: 68° High: 93°

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 92°

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 5-10 kts, turning W late. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – Lee continues to gradually lose strength as it continues northward into stronger wind shear and cooler waters. Bermuda will see rain and gusty winds today as Lee passes just to their west while high surf and rip currents continue to affect the Atlantic coast of the United States. The northeast and Nova Scotia will experience rain and gusty winds as Lee heads inland this weekend. Margot will gradually weaken from a category 1 hurricane to a tropical storm today, then continue to maintain tropical storm strength as it becomes almost stationary over the north-central Atlantic.

