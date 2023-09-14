New Brockton Middle adding STEM subjects to curriculum

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton Middle School is adding two new subjects focused on STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Principal Bradley Bowers applied for a $10,000 grant with Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D). Now that the grant has been awarded, 7th graders will get more hands-on learning.

The idea came after Bowers attended meetings for students and parents to express what they would like to see more of in classrooms. The consensus was more hands-on learning.

7th graders are already coding robots, but now they can explore design and modeling, as well as medical research.

Bowers believes this will have a great long-term impact on students’ interest in school.

“That kid who may not be good at school, they find something they are really good at,” Bowers said when discussing how this can help students improve in school.

With the money, New Brockton will be able to sustain the curriculum for years to come.

