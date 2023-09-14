Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
Teacher of the Month
Community Calendar

New Brockton Middle adding STEM subjects to curriculum

Principal Bradley Bowers says this expansions means more hands-on learning for 7th graders.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WTVY) - New Brockton Middle School is adding two new subjects focused on STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, and math.

Principal Bradley Bowers applied for a $10,000 grant with Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development (RC&D). Now that the grant has been awarded, 7th graders will get more hands-on learning.

The idea came after Bowers attended meetings for students and parents to express what they would like to see more of in classrooms. The consensus was more hands-on learning.

7th graders are already coding robots, but now they can explore design and modeling, as well as medical research.

Bowers believes this will have a great long-term impact on students’ interest in school.

“That kid who may not be good at school, they find something they are really good at,” Bowers said when discussing how this can help students improve in school.

With the money, New Brockton will be able to sustain the curriculum for years to come.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enterprise Police Department
Person found dead at Enterprise Walmart identified
The suspect has been identified in the Wednesday morning chase turned wreck.
Police pursuit ends after four cars struck, suspect flees
One man died while driving along a Dothan street on Tuesday.
Man murdered as he drove along Dothan street
31-year-old Jamie Emmanuel Townes (pictured), who faces Capital Murder allegations, was not...
Prosecuting, defense attorneys spar in Townes murder trial
Jacoiah Deshawn Harrell
Suspect in Dothan capital murder case captured

Latest News

The city unveiled the new four-field complex at CD Chapman Memorial Park, which Mayor David...
New soccer complex opens in Geneva
Three Geneva County roads will soon get some much-needed improvements, which county leaders say...
Improving Geneva roads
SRO Kyle Coker jumped into action to save the student after a teacher saw the student choking...
Officer saves Dothan High student from choking
Bobby Borland says if elected, he will improve transparency between the commission and the...
Pinckard mayor to run for Dale County Commission Chairman